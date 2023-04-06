HAMILTON – Growing up, Nikki Harper knew Tronox to be a big white plant with steam coming out of the top, but that’s about it. Years later, she serves as a business improvement analyst for the pigment manufacturing plant.
From conversations with fellow colleagues, Jenny May and Maggie Wright, about how some employees’ family members and the community don’t understand Tronox’s impact, they realized the need to better tell the plant’s story, especially in a way children can understand.
“When I’m telling friends and family or people from out of this area about Tronox, they have no idea what it does. It’s so much bigger than just Hamilton, and some people in the area have never even heard of Tronox. It’s such an important part of the community,” May said.
Months later, the product of that conversation is a reality – the children’s book, “Tony & Tess Make TiO2,” which Harper and May wrote and Wright illustrated.
“My preschooler came back home every Friday with books businesses sponsored. We talked about sponsoring but said, ‘Why not write a book?,’” Harper said. “It breaks down the science of how we make our product – pigment.”
The book explains TiO2, titanium dioxide, the scientific term for pigment, which is a white powder used to make products, such as paint, paper, medical supplies, plastic toys and video game consoles.
“I think that the book takes a complex process and breaks it down into pieces that kids can relate to. Understanding that what we do and how we do it can be similar to everyday processes in their lives and can make science seem less intimidating,” said Wright, who is a production engineer leader.
Harper, May and Wright worked with Tronox’s corporate communications department to finalize the book, which is targeted to third- through sixth-graders. In addition to explaining Tronox’s manufacturing process, the book focuses on the science behind it, safety elements at the plant and how it’s a global company.
Through the process of brainstorming outlines and rewrites, colleagues from various departments gave input to help explain their roles at Tronox.
“I didn’t know the whole process. I had to talk to scientists in the lab and engineers to piece the entire process together,” said May, who is an executive assistant.
One of her responsibilities in the position is communications within the Hamilton location, but writing the children’s book was like no other project she has done.
Coincidentally, Harper, May and Wright debuted the book with a read to Hamilton Elementary School fourth-graders during Read Across America Week.
“Some students asked some really good questions, like what types of degrees does it take to work there,” Harper said. “The book helps them realize they don’t have to go off to have a good job. Hamilton is a small community, and there are good jobs right here.”
They have already received an invitation to read the book and share more information about Tronox to students at Smithville Elementary School.
“Hopefully we can reach more local elementary students. We hope to teach them about careers at Tronox,” Harper said. “We’re looking to reach out more to the community and we would love to speak to high schools and vocational classes.”
They hope the book will help students gain an interest in certain careers.
“I’ve started to learn a little more about engineers. Growing up, I was good at science and math and think it could have been a career path I could have pursued had I known a little more about it,” May said. “I don’t think we have enough books about math and science.”
Tronox offers a wide range of career options, from accountants, engineers and scientists to maintenance technicians, electricians and operators.
May also said with other locations throughout the world, there are travel opportunities as well.
Tronox employees received copies of the book last December, and FORGE, a regional organization bridging local industries with schools, recently acquired copies to distribute to libraries.
Additionally, “Tony & Tess Make TiO2” will be distributed at other Tronox plants throughout the world.
“I love that my daughters are able to learn about life and the world around them through childrens’ books and I cannot believe that kids all over the place will be learning about Tronox from my illustrations through a book that I helped create,” Wright said.
May, Harper and Wright are already in discussion about a sequel to the book.
