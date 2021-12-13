AMORY – First Baptist Church’s KIDS Worship Ministry will present “Behind the Manger Scenes” Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., and doors will open at 5 p.m. The production is part of the church’s month-long Christmas on 1st Avenue festivities, according to pastor of worship and communications Drew Warford.
“This Christmas musical takes a behind the scenes tour of the Christmas story set in the city of Bethlehem. Through dramatic presentation and song, this musical points to the true meaning of Christmas, Jesus,” he said.
Rehearsals began in September and have continued every Wednesday night since.
“In September, our first- through fifth-grade choirs, led by Mary Johnson (third, fourth and fifth grade) and Melissa Reeves (first and second grade), had the opportunity to audition for speaking roles and musical solos,” Warford said. “Between those two choirs alone, we can have anywhere from 40 to 50 kids participating on a Wednesday night.”
The opening portion of the musical will feature the pre-K and kindergarten choir, led by Olivia Blassingame. Warford said the pre-K and kindergarten choir enrolls anywhere from 15 to 30 kids on a Wednesday night.
“This choir will begin the musical program with selections of familiar Christmas tunes,” he said.
Warford expressed his appreciation for the team he collaborates with to put together productions for the church.
“I honestly could not pull any of this off without the hard work and dedication of the choir directors. They give so sacrificially to encourage the musical and spiritual growth of every child who walks in on Wednesday nights – not only the choir directors, but their choir helpers and tech teams. I am forever thankful for them,” he said.
Warford looks forward to an unforgettable evening for all who will attend.
“I am so overwhelmed with joy every time I hear these kids come together and sing. It's going to be a great night,” he said.