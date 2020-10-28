AMORY – While this year has taught everyone to be flexible with altered plans, the same has applied for community events, particularly Amory Main Street’s annual ChiliFest. The event will move forward as planning Oct. 29, only with a different format.
“We’re calling it ChiliFest: 2020 Edition. Just like everything else in 2020, it’s going to be different. The heart of ChiliFest, of course, is the chili, so we’re still doing our chili cook-off with our local businesses and the chili tasting,” said Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict.
The event will be from 5 until 8 p.m. downtown. It is a vital fundraiser for Amory Main Street. Tickets are $10, which includes bottled water.
Chili sampling tickets went on sale Oct. 19 through the Amory Main Street’s website – www.amorymainstreet.com – and Facebook page, which can be found by searching Amory Main Street, Inc. Tickets can be picked up in advance.
Pre-sales are a way to avoid lines. Tickets will be needed for people to enter the chili sampling, rather than a wristband in previous years. People may vote on their favorite chili for the People’s Choice Award to turn in at the end of the chili trail.
Four blocks of Main Street, from the Amory Food Pantry to HMB Graphics, will be blocked off for the event, and businesses participating in the cook-off will have chili booths set up in front of their storefronts.
“That gives us plenty of space to safely distance, and people can still get chili. We’re using the grab-and-go style. There will be lids on the chili cups this year so people can grab it and move on to the next chili booth.
“We’re encouraging everyone to give people space and to not form crowds. People should follow their chili trail. Once you start at one booth, you can go onto the next. You can stop and go inside businesses, which will be following all of the safety guidelines as usual,” Benedict said.
Several Amory Main Street businesses will be open the night of ChiliFest and offer sales and promotions. Due to the pandemic, there won’t be live music, a witch’s ride parade, jumpers or a traditional trunk-or-treat as with previous years.
“The businesses have put a lot of thought into how they can do their decorations for the night and still make it a fun night for families to get out and see everything,” Benedict said. “Many of the businesses will have treats for the kids, so while you’re out tasting chili, bring the kids along. They can taste chili for free that night.”
She added children are more than welcome to dress up that time.