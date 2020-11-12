AMORY – The Junior Auxiliary of Amory is collaborating with Amory Main Street and the Amory Parks and Recreation Department to offer movies in Frisco Park for the holiday season.
“JA has fun things planned,” said Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict.
The 2003 Will Ferrell comedy, “Elf,” will be shown Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m., and the 2000 Jim Carrey film, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” will be shown Dec. 11 at the same time.
“The events are free to the public, but we do request a donation of children’s pajamas and a children’s book,” said JA provisional trainer Alison Harris. “Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Community sponsors will be on hand to provide free refreshments.”
A new group of JA volunteers is excited about incorporating the movie in the park into Amory’s Christmas Open House event this weekend.
“It’s an opportunity to get out after the long pandemic and enjoy a movie while still remaining socially distanced,” Harris said.