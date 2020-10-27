AMORY – As a way of providing street corner evangelism, a small group from an Amory church meets every week on the northeast corner of Frisco Park Friday evenings for an hour or so to carry signs and wave to passing traffic.
“We got the idea this past June at a missions conference. We’re not protestors. We checked with the mayor about this,” said the group’s leader, the Rev. Jacob Rutledge, of Unity Baptist Church near Walmart, where he has been pastor since July 2018
Rutledge and his family receive some itinerant support from a missionary couple from Deland, Florida who is currently detoured from their appointment to Uganda as missionaries by the global pandemic. Thomas and Kristin Irvin are temporarily stationed in Walnut, Tennessee and have been coming to Amory on weekends to assist the church group.
“The people here are friendly, but we occasionally meet some people who are very contentious in discussing issues,” Thomas said. “I find that intellectual honesty is missing in conversations with them.”
The Rutledges met the Irvins at a pastors’ conference in Potts Camp and established a friendship that is renewed weekly as a positive side effect of the pandemic that is known more for disruption of lifestyles and practices instead of unfolding opportunities for friendship and mutual community service.
“The church has done this for ages. This should be a foundational part of the church’s function,” Rutledge said of the street corner evangelism.
He harked back to the history of the early New Testament church recorded in Scripture.
“The apostles were all street preachers. We’ve lost that vision. Business hasn’t lost the idea, but the church has,” he said.
Irvin listed what he calls three basic directions for navigating life that take us on different paths.
“The best way is following absolute truth, but there is also objective data and relativism that follows the philosophy of live and let live,” he said.
While the horns honked and the greetings were exchanged, Rutledge made a final point.
“We can’t legislate morality. We enjoy freedom but we must remember that with that freedom comes responsibility,” he said.