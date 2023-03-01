AMORY – Playing piano since he was 10, St. Helen’s Catholic Church pianist and local novelist Rex Wilgus, 59, is venturing on his next creative project – the March 1 release of his debut album, “Hymns of the Revolution.”
He credits fellow church members for their encouragement and support of his music for making the album a reality.
“I lived in Amory 11, 12 years ago for one year while I worked at the newspaper and moved to Tupelo. I came back here because I wanted to live in Amory because I wanted to go to St. Helen’s. That was the first church that I really felt good. It felt welcoming, and I felt like I was part of it,” Wilgus said.
Before first moving to Amory in 2011, he lived throughout the United States and also overseas. After relocating back to town in 2016, 2017, he ultimately joined St. Helen’s choir before beginning to play piano for services.
“One week, I sat down and played, ‘Down to the River to Pray,’ because I had learned that song from ‘O Brother, Where Art Though?’ and did my own quiet little version, and so many people came up to say, ‘I love that song. Thank you for playing that song,’ and I was throwing in some of my own things once in a while,” Wilgus said.
The 16-track liturgical album features several originals, including arrangements for three Gregorian chants, and the British Christmas carol entitled “In the Bleak Midwinter.”
“This is liturgical music. It’s not flashy. It’s just kind of quiet, nice little stuff. It’s quiet little interludes, but with the reaction I got from [St. Helen’s], I thought I really needed to sit down and take the time to record this and put it out there properly. I mean, I’m not going to sell a million copies,” Wilgus said.
In a press release for the album, he stated the “revolution” referenced in the title refers to a revolution in his own thinking about God.
“I grew up in a world of fire and brimstone but I’ve come to understand that God is so much bigger and better than what I was taught,” Wilgus stated in the press release.
He added the title also refers to the phenomenon of so many people in recent decades saying they are “spiritual, but not religious.”
“There has been a real revolution in the way we think about God,” he said.
Wilgus recorded the album at home with a Roland Juno DS workstation and an eight-track digital recorder.
“I’ve been publishing books since I was 33, and all of the publishers I’ve started with have gone out of business. I got to a point I can publish my own books. A lot of people are doing it on platforms like Amazon,” he said. “I think people on the music side are starting to do that. You’ve got to walk through the steps, record your stuff, mix it, master and do all of that.”
During the onslaught of COVID-19, Wilgus filmed short Facebook videos of him playing the piano, which gained an online following.
“We were all stuck at home. Neil Sedaka had been doing that, and I watched his videos. A lot of other artists were doing that like Mary Chapin Carpenter and Melissa Etheridge, so I just started posting some stuff to have fun,” Wilgus said.
On the literary side, he has published several books under the pen name, Nick Wilgus, including “Mindfulness and Murder,” which was adapted into an award-winning movie in Thailand; “Shaking the Sugar Tree,” which is set in Tupelo; and “Deadwood: This Is How It Ends,” Get Your Shine On” and “The First Cuts Are the Deepest,” which are all set in Monroe County.
“I’ve created this whole fictional town called Vinegar Bend,” he said. “It serves as a good backdrop to some of the stories.”
He coordinates the release of both of his creative sides through Wilgus World Productions.
Physical copies of the album will be available through CDBaby, and digital copies are available on platforms, such as Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify and Pandora.
His artist website is https://rexwilgus.hearnow.com, and his Wilgus World Productions site is https://sites.google.com/site/wilgusworld/home.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.