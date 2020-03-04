The season of Lent is observed during the 40 weekdays from Ash Wednesday until Easter, which falls on April 12 this year. It is a period observed by Christians as preparation for Easter, involving fasting and penitence.
In the Catholic Church, Lent runs until the Thursday before Easter (Holy Thursday), while others run until Easter Saturday.
Pastor Elbrist Mason of Amory’s St. James United Methodist Church gives a slightly different insight on the subject.
“The United Methodist Church sees Lent as the beginning. It used to be observed in a penitent way where people focused on giving up something. We view Lent as a period of reflection – a time to pause and take a breath, a time to rest before Easter,” he said.
Mason said the Lenten luncheons are a reenactment of the Biblical account of the fellowship practiced by the early church signified by continuing in doctrine, in breaking of bread and in prayers.
A group of churches in Aberdeen and Amory will again be hosting Lenten luncheons during March and April. At each event in both towns, pastors will speak, and meals will be served.
In Amory, Lenten lunches will be held on Tuesdays from noon until 12:45 p.m., and there is no charge.
Upcoming luncheons will be hosted by First United Methodist Church on March 10, Meadowood Baptist Church on March 17, St. Andrews United Methodist Church on March 24 and St. Helen’s Catholic Church on March 31. The April 7 luncheon will be held at First Baptist Church.
In Aberdeen, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church hosts March 4 with the Rev. Sandra DePriest of St. John’s Episcopal Church as guest speaker. On March 11, the Rev. Van Moore of First Presbyterian Church will speak at First United Methodist Church.
On March 18, St. John’s Episcopal Church will host the Rev. Frank Davis of St. Mark’s Methodist Church. The Rev. Donnel Cherry of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church will be the guest speaker at First Presbyterian Church March 25.
Aberdeen will round out the series April 1 with the Rev. Mary Hutson speaking at her church, First United Methodist Church.
"We are expanding to invite St. Peter's as a speaker," DePriest said. "It definitely shows our ecumenical desire to show the churches are one and what better time than the season of Lent to let our differences fall away?"
Aberdeen’s Lenten luncheons begin at 12:05 p.m. and wrap up by 1 p.m. each Wednesday. A $5 donation is invited for the meals.