Spring is already only a matter of weeks away and with it comes spring cleaning season. Many people have already gotten a jump on cleaning out closets following the Christmas season. It’s not always convenient for everyone to hold a yard sale, especially this time of year, so many families and individuals are looking for places to deposit unwanted items for the benefit of charity.
Amory Vice Mayor Joe McGonagill and his brother, Brian, own a parcel where the former Salvation Army Thrift Store was located in Amory, but it closed late last year.
Joe has a heart for the mission of thrift stores and the people they serve. From the standpoint of a landlord, though, he thinks a thrift store would function better as a standalone location rather than in a shopping center. Management is also seen as an important factor in whether a thrift store is able to pay its bills and still make profit.
“There’s a need for it. They’re not done here,” he said of thrift stores in Amory.
The Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter Thrift Store, located at 122 E Commerce St., has been closed throughout January but is preparing to reopen with changes to its layout. Profits from sales ultimately benefit the Aberdeen Animal Shelter, and it’s a point for many locals people’s donations.
Ginny Pounders, who heads up the thrift store and the nonprofit, said she is in need of volunteers to help work at the store.
Additionally, there are collection boxes serving other nonprofits throughout the county.
Collection boxes for donations of clothing and shoes in Amory may be found at two locations – AmVets collection bins are currently located at the former Southern Variety store alongside Highland Drive and at the Chevron station at the intersection of Highways 125 and 278.
In Aberdeen, collection boxes for clothing and shoe donations are located at the Food Giant parking lot and at two locations in the former Big Star parking lot.
A collection bin for America’s Thrift Stores is located in Greenwood Springs at The Country Store, located at the intersection of Highway 278 and Splunge Road, according to the company’s website.
For those who accumulate unwanted items for sale or disposal, municipal ordinances provide guidelines for safe disposal while minimizing clutter and ensuring neighborhoods are environmentally friendly.
According to Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan, ordinances give authority to sanitation department officials to inspect containers and methods of disposal and notify property owners of non-conforming practices. Since city residential garbage cart collection is served by the county solid waste department, guidelines for proper disposal may be reviewed by visiting www.cityofamoryms.com/site/media/PRESS-RELEASE-CARTS-2016.pdf.
Aberdeen City Building Official Roy Haynes advises people not to leave any items curbside they don’t want taken by the sanitation department.
“The city has designated days in each ward for picking up unwanted items at curbside. Citizens should call my office at 813-3493 to find out what day applies to their ward. If items are not picked up, citizens need to pick up after themselves and not leave items curbside until the next pickup day,” he said.
Angie Whitlock, administrative assistant of the Amory Planning and Development office, reminds those who wish to host a yard sale that the city requires a $5 permit in advance. Details are available by calling 256-5721, ext. 6.
Aberdeen, Smithville and Hatley do not require yard sale permits either, but Nettleton requires one for $5. According to Nettleton’s city ordinance, which is available on the city’s website, only residents of the city may have yard and garage sales, and each resident is allowed three per calendar year.