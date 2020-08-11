When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, among the many events members of the Class of 2020 were unsure if they would get to experience was their proms.
Most proms were scheduled for late March and early April, just weeks after the pandemic forced a halt to in-person instruction for school and gatherings.
Four schools – Hatley, Smithville, Amory and Nettleton – were able to host their proms in June, however, sharing both decorations and a venue to help make it possible.
Clint Washington, father of Hatley senior Nick Washington, helped come up with their prom’s theme before the pandemic hit and had many of decorations needed well in advance. The theme Hatley students chose back in January was the Roaring 1920s.
“Amber Parker and I were in charge of it, and she was really good looking up things and calling and getting prices. I went to every thrift store between here and Tampa, Florida and collected things that looked appropriate for the era like hats, boas, mannequins, dresses and feathers,” Washington said. “I made the silhouettes and medallions, and we splurged on the backdrop because we knew some other schools might want to go in and use our stuff. Because we were supposed to be the first one, we had 80 percent of what we needed before we found out we weren’t going to be able to have it.”
Hatley found out just a week before that its prom would have to be called off.
“I got almost depressed because we had put all this time and effort into it, and then we might not even get to use it,” Washington said. “But it kind of turned around and became even better, even though we had to change our date four different times.”
The dates finally got settled for a weekend in June with Hatley taking the June 12 date and Smithville the June 13 date.
“None of the schools had time to do anything because you couldn’t order, and the ones who had their dates planned for April hadn’t even had a chance to have fundraisers,” Washington said. “We came up with the idea that we would offer our stuff, and Smithville paid for part of it and helped us put it together, both parents and kids. Amory helped as well in both ways, and Nettleton decided to have their prom at the Armory and pay to use some of our stuff as well. They had lost their deposit on their original venue because they couldn’t have it there when it was feasible.”
Itawamba AHS and Mooreville also used some of the decorations for their proms.
Leigh Skinner, one of the parents who helped plan Smithville’s prom along with Michele Wardlaw and Monica Pierce, said it was good to see the two county schools come together to put on the best prom for both.
“Although Hatley has always been our ‘rival school,’ they really came through this year by combining decorations and manpower with our school to make our prom one of the nicest ones we have ever had,” Skinner said. “The students genuinely seemed to have a good time, and afterwards, many of them approached us and thanked us. That is why we combined our efforts so that this year’s prom was one both schools could be proud of.”
Amory senior Summer Henry, who helped plan their prom, said the biggest difference with this year’s event was not being able to make it a junior/senior prom due to the number of people who would be in attendance. Amory’s prom was held on June 16.
Their senior walk, which is normally held at Frisco Park, also had to be moved due to regulations and was held in front of the Old Armory before the prom.
“Even though our prom wasn’t exactly what we had in mind, it still helped bring back a feeling of normalcy,” Henry said. “It was great to see our classmates all in one place after a long three months.”
Nettleton also had to cut its prom down to a senior prom only, but its seniors were grateful for the experience. The prom was held June 27, the day following Nettleton’s graduation ceremony.
“It was great just being able to have a prom,” Nettleton senior Graham Gardner said. “A lot of schools had to cancel theirs, so we were fortunate enough to gather one more time as a class. Everyone is really grateful that our school and our parents put in a lot of effort to make sure our senior year was the best that it could be.”