ABERDEEN – Seasoned vocalists and beginners alike are invited to sing classic songs for Christmas caroling Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. on the steps of City Hall.
“Anyone can come and carol. If they want to sing, ‘Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer,’ we will,” said Toni Reece, who came up with the idea. “Come and sing one verse of anything. It will be a fun 30 minutes to an hour.”
She said with the number of other Christmas activities, community caroling will add to the magic of the season. There will be no song books, so people are encouraged to look at their phones for lyrics if needed.
“We just plan to be together. There are no plans to go door to door,” she said, encouraging people to wear their Christmas sweaters.