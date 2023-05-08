mcj-2023-04-19-news-bobby-rush-benefit

Blues artist Bobby Rush performs a song during a tornado relief appearance in Prairie, which was as much a concert as it was a speaking engagement.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

PRAIRIE – An April 7 concert at the former Prairie Elementary School gymnasium featuring Mississippi blues artist Bobby Rush, The CrossRoadBand, DJ Lovebone and Mr. Gospel brought in clothing, supplies and nearly $1,100 for Monroe County residents impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado.

