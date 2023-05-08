PRAIRIE – An April 7 concert at the former Prairie Elementary School gymnasium featuring Mississippi blues artist Bobby Rush, The CrossRoadBand, DJ Lovebone and Mr. Gospel brought in clothing, supplies and nearly $1,100 for Monroe County residents impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
While Rush was asked to perform the local show by Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott, the blues singer also committed to performing similar relief concerts in Rolling Fork and Belzoni.
“With the ones who got hit, let’s help the ones who need the help,” Rush said. “I’m thanking God for me to be here to try to encourage people to give to people who can’t help themselves. Every time I think about what it could have been, we ought to be so thankful for what it is because it could’ve been worse.”
The event attracted several people from both Monroe County and the Golden Triangle area.
“I appreciate you all coming out here and being willing to give back to others. The only way we’re going to go forward, as Bobby said earlier, is being willing to give. God has blessed us,” Scott said.
Rush thanked those who have helped in recovery efforts and what they’ll continue to do to help tornado victims.
“We’re trying to help the tornado victims, and it’s a good occasion. We were hit hard and we appreciate all those guys coming out and supporting Monroe County in this bad time,” said District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said in thanking the entertainment.
He also expressed appreciation to the Prairie RCDC for its role for the event.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing because they provided a place for us and we appreciate them a whole lot,” Ware said.
Rush recognized the giving spirit people have contributed for Mississippi’s tornado recovery.
“Sometimes it take tragedy to bring goodness and love with each other,” he said. “I’m glad the love came behind the storm. We must be here for each other to help each other, to do for each other and make love. We’re all in this together because it could be you next.”
Mississippi’s recent tornadoes are among several reported thus far this tornado season.
“We’ve had 13 tornadoes in the last 13 days across the southeast part of the country. That’s a lot of tornadoes. It’s a time for praying, and I guess the good Lord is trying to get our attention and we’ve got to heed, start listening and be better people and be good stewards to one another and help people,” Ware said. “We continue to pray for the tornado victims, pray for the state, pray for the county and pray for the United States of America.”
