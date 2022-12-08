AMORY – Two coinciding Christmas events Dec. 9 will give people opportunities to shop local, enjoy goodies and watch a classic holiday comedy.
Amory Main Street’s Cookie Stroll will be hosted by several participating merchants along Main Street from 5 until 8 p.m., while the Junior Auxiliary of Amory will show “Elf” at Frisco Park at 6 p.m. through its Merry & Bright Movie Night.
Members of the Junior Auxiliary will provide treats and receive donations of new socks and underwear for children ages 3 to 17. The movie night was rescheduled from its original date due to frigid temperatures.
There will also be carriage rides through downtown during the Cookie Stroll.
Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle reminds people coming to see the movie to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on and wrap up in.
Looking ahead to next week, Amory's Christmas parade will be held Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The parade was rescheduled from this week due to the weather.
