AMORY – The second countywide meeting for the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project was held June 30 at Meadowood Baptist Church. Thus far, more than one-fifth of the needed funds has been raised for the cross, which is planned for a site alongside Highway 45 in Aberdeen. It will be 120 feet tall and extend 64 feet across the arms.
“We have right at $60,000 now raised, which has come from various fundraisers that have varied from chicken dinners to gospel singing and yard sales to go along with the individual donations received. We appreciate every one of them,” said Evelyn Thompson, who is helping steer the project.
Bro. James Rutledge echoed Thompson’s challenge to support the project.
“When you come across the waterway bridge into Aberdeen and see that cross, especially when it’s lighted at night, it will knock your hat into the creek,” he said.
Host pastor Dr. Lloyd Sweatt characterized the mission of such an installation as dividing believers from unbelievers. He solicited continued support from the people of Amory and north Monroe County toward the cross’ $250,000 goal.
“The message of the cross is a simple message but also a saving message and a separating message,” he said.
The CREATE Foundation is facilitating donations, and its president, Mike Clayborne, said it’s an honor for the organization to be involved in the effort.
“We’re involved with two other cross projects as well in Saltillo and Ripley. They have done really well,” he said.
Clayborne explained CREATE founder George McLean’s Christian mission for the community foundation. Moreover, he emphasized 100 percent of contributions through CREATE go directly to the project.
“We account for every nickel that is given,” he said.
Clayborne issued a challenge that if each of the 10 largest churches in the county could raise $5,000 and another 90 or so could raise $1,000 each to go along with more donations anticipated, the project would be able to proceed toward construction.
“It’s going to get done,” he said.
Thompson emphasized that supporters must take ownership in the effort.
“When enough people open their hearts, open their pocketbooks and pray regularly for it, it will happen. We have no doubt that it will happen,” she said.
Contractor Mike Rozier of Greenwood, who has built several other crosses throughout Mississippi and neighboring states, shared his testimony, saying he got his start in the construction business in Amory.
“My first project was the Sonic drive-in right across the street,” he said.
He has taken on building crosses on a cost-only basis as his personal role in the ministry of this effort.
“It’s a lot of money. I’ve been told that the money could be better spent on providing for starving people in underprivileged countries – and I do support those kind of outreaches – but think of the impact of this cross on one passerby that might just change their life,” he said.
Rozier erected his first cross in 2014 and has built 12 so far, including nine in Mississippi, one in Louisiana and two in Georgia.
He shared an experience with a local pastor associated with the Pittsboro cross project who requested to drop a Bible into the hole before the crane lowered the cross into place.
“He wanted the Bible to be the foundation of the project, and we’ve done that ever since,” Rozier said.
He stands at the head of every cross as it is erected.
“If the day ever comes that I don’t shed a tear when I see that cross go up, it will be my last cross project,” he said.
Donations for the project can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.
