AMORY – The second countywide meeting for the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project was held June 30 at Meadowood Baptist Church. Thus far, more than one-fifth of the needed funds has been raised for the cross, which is planned for a site alongside Highway 45 in Aberdeen. It will be 120 feet tall and extend 64 feet across the arms.

