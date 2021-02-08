ABERDEEN – Varieties of free trees will be available Feb. 12 through the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation’s (MCSWC) annual Arbor Day giveaway. Trees will be given away no earlier than 8 a.m. at the Monroe County Agriculture Complex, located at 517 Hwy. 145 N.
The free trees be available until they are gone.
Recipients must be residents of Monroe County, and there is a five-tree limit per person. Trees will not be held for anyone, and people must be present onsite to receive them.
People are asked to wear masks and gloves when receiving their free trees, and volunteers will be wearing them too.
Trees available this year will be sawtooth oaks, red maples, nuttall oaks, American plums and chestnut oak and pawpaws.
According to MCSWC Coordinator Ronda Garcia, the fruit of American plums are for wildlife consumption while the fruit of pawpaws is for both wildlife and human consumption. There will be educational posters set up the day of the giveaway to better inform people of the trees’ benefits.
In addition to the trees, wildflower seeds will be available for $1 per pack.
Seed varieties include Siberian wildflower, sensation cosmos, candy tuft, catchfly, painted daisy, roadside mixture and annual wildflower mix.
In addition to being available at the Arbor Day giveaway, the seeds are available every day at the MCSWC.