ABERDEEN – People from 10 different communities heard details April 19 of the Cross of Christ of Monroe County during a countywide meeting at American Legion Post 26.
Mike Rozier of Rozier Construction is working on the state’s ninth cross, and he said the current cost with the price of materials for the local one is $185,000. A little more than $50,000 has already been raised.
“When people ask, ‘Do you have a deadline? Do you have a time?,’ my answer to them is, ‘When the Lord opens enough hearts in the county so that they will open their pocket books so we can start the cross,’” said Evelyn Thompson, who is helping steer the effort.
The lighted 120-foot-tall and 64-foot-wide steel and aluminum cross will be raised in Aberdeen.
“This cross is something that’s going to be build for we hope for hundreds of years. Tonight, you represent the basics of this. You all have children and grandchildren. One day when they reach our age, they’re going to say, ‘Our forefathers and my parents and grandparents were part of this,’” said Buzzy Cullum, who donated the land with his wife, Janice.
CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne committed $1,000 through the organization, which is managing the donations.
“For this project, every dollar given will go towards the project’s purpose. We’re not charging any costs,” Clayborne said, recapping the CREATE Foundation’s history.
It began in 1972 by George McLean, a former publisher of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, and his wife, Anna. It’s the state’s oldest community foundation.
“CREATE was an acronym – Christian Research Education Action Technical Enterprise. We thought Mr. McLean was trying to spell CREATE, but it started with Christian. That was a very important thing to him, and it is to me and us as well,” Clayborne said.
Rozier has Monroe County connections in building the original Sonic locations in Aberdeen and Amory in 1976 as his companies first jobs.
“Who would have ever thought 46 years later I would still be in the construction business, and it all started in Monroe County,” he said.
He was first approached by a north Tennessee preacher about the opportunity to build the towering crosses, with the first being raised in Winona.
“People go by the cross all the time and stick notes in the stone – ‘Will you please pray for me? Will you please pray for my wife? Will you please pray for my daughter?’ I got a picture a couple of years ago of a can of Budweiser sitting at the base of the cross and right above it was a note that said, ‘I put this down today and I don’t intend to pick it back up. Will you pray for me?’ You never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
Donations for the project can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.