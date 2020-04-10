A statewide shelter-in-place order during the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing churches to explore creative means to keep their congregations connected. Easter Sunday typically brings about the largest attendance of the year in America’s churches. However, sanctuaries will be mostly empty this Easter.
First Free Will Baptist Church of Amory is among several churches throughout the county planning to host drive-in services in the parking lot.
“I received permission from the Emergency Management Agency director for us to do that,” said Pastor Chris Mitchell.
The drive-in service is deliberately brief since the congregants are confined to their cars, with approximately 20 minutes allotted for the music program and the same amount for the sermon.
“We will also be observing Holy Communion by dispensing individual hermetically sealed portions of a wafer and grape juice,” he said.
Pastor Ricky Bowen of Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church will also be leading a parking lot service.
“We’re emphasizing families this Easter. Our theme is #AFPC Family Strong,” he said, adding a pastor’s most difficult challenge during this pandemic is keeping everybody connected. “Even though the COVID-19 virus hasn’t hit us directly, it has hit us economically. I can’t sleep at night for worrying about our people. This has been my most impacting experience in my 18 years of pastoring,” he said.
Easter Sunday will be an all-out emphasis on the positive, however. Bowen and his associates are finalizing plans to distribute a gift for each family attending that day.
“We’re going to dress in our Easter best, just as we normally would. Instead of being quarantined, we’re being mobilized. We’ve got to be creative to survive,” he said.
Unfortunately, the traditional egg hunts for the children will not be permitted this year.
Mitchell sees a positive aspect of the pandemic, however.
“It’s helping us to reassess what our priorities are,” he said.