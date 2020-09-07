AMORY – The late Ann Adams just wanted her family, friends and community to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and spent her time at home making masks for the community and frontline medical workers before passing away from the virus in July.
“She always liked to stay busy doing anything from reupholstering furniture and sewing quilts and she decided she wanted to use her skills for a good cause,” said Ann’s son, Brandon. “She made her masks custom with the elastic and where they wouldn’t fog up your glasses. There’s no telling how many she made because we are still finding fabric and masks. She cared about people and just wanted them to be safe. That’s just how she was.”
Ann and her husband, Mike, both tested positive for the virus on June 12, and Ann was hospitalized just a few days later.
“I texted her on June 18, and her doctor said she was over the worst part. But that night, she got put on the ventilator and was flown to Jackson on June 19,” Brandon said. “We said our goodbyes to her on July 5. She took the virus very seriously because my dad works in the medical field, and she stayed at home, only going out for essentials.”
In addition to giving masks to local health care workers, Ann’s family boxed up several of them to send to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Brandon’s wife, Robin, also sold some to her coworkers at Walmart.
“We let them sell some at the hairdressers and flower shops as well. My wife and daughter made some more and passed some out at the Junior Women’s League back-to-school drive-thru event,” Brandon said. “We put in a little note telling about her, and a little boy came in Walmart after that. My wife recognized the fabric, and he said, ‘That’s from Miss Ann. She made it especially for me.’”
Ann also always added an encouraging note with her masks that said, “Helping protect our community one mask at a time.”
“She had a lot of detail in her masks,” Mike said in an NMMC Gilmore-Amory press release. “A lot of people wanted one. A local store had asked her to make masks for them to sell too.”
Robin has continued on with helping to get the masks made, using up Ann’s fabric.
“I’m not even halfway through yet,” she said. “I have been cutting the fabric with Cricut machines and giving it out to ladies to sew. We gave out about 350 at the back-to-school event, and we are planning to do more.”