BECKER – From a gruesome wagon wreck to an angry witch and plenty of opportunities to run in between, the Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail will offer up scares for the next three weekends leading up to Halloween.
There will also be a spare body parts room, a cemetery scene, caskets and a walk through Snake Hollow, each guaranteeing frightful surprises.
“I’ve got a 16-year-old boy and he came up with this idea a couple of weeks ago, so we’ve been working our tails off. He said, ‘Daddy, let’s do a haunted trail.’ I think he was actually talking about for his buddies, so we kind of blew it out of proportion from there,” said Joe Chism, who is organizing the haunted trail with Cindy Bray.
He is a skilled laborer so he has made many of the surprises found alongside the haunted trail.
The trail is between three-eighths to half a mile, and Chism has ideas for other parts of his 100 acres if it’s successful enough for a second year.
“We may see two people or we may see 5,000. We’re just going to give it a try. If we do good this year, we’re really going to blow it out next year,” Chism said.
The haunted trail will be open Oct. 16 and 17; 23 and 24; and 30 and 31 from 7 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $10, and children 6 and younger get in for free. It is located at 50031 L&J Trail in Becker Bottom.