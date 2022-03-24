From left, Pastor Denvil Clark, Verdie Clark, Evelyn Thompson and Buzzy Cullum stand in front of the sign at the site for the future Cross of Christ of Monroe County. Allmond's Printing recently donated the funding thermometer.
HAMILTON – Live gospel performances and food will highlight March 26’s fundraiser for Monroe County’s Cross of Christ. The free event will be at the Hamilton High School gymnasium from noon until 5 p.m., and donations are welcome.
Scheduled entertainers include the Clark Family of Hamilton; Bro. David Millican of Hamilton, Alabama; the Gospel Sons of Amory; David Lee of Stand Firm Ministry; Pastor Mario Brown and Connected of Starkville; Town and Country Band of Aberdeen; Pastor Donnie Fields of Holy Ghost Temple of Columbus; and Mondo Adams of New Redemption of Columbus.
“Everyone is welcome to come and be a part. Just because your name is not on here, we’re not leaving you out. If you have a solo you want to sing or are a choir or group, please come. Let us know you’re there and you will be recognized,” said Pastor Denvil Clark, who is coordinating entertainment.
He said it’s a blessing everyone is coming together to help with the event for the cross, which will be raised alongside Highway 45 near the Aberdeen city limits.
“We’re hoping when people pass by no matter who they are or where they’re coming from, they can look at the cross and perhaps change their mindsets and turn to God,” he said.
In addition to entertainment, Buzzy Cullum will auction off homemade cakes and pies on the hour every hour between 12 and 5 p.m., and concessions will be available. People are welcome to bring chairs.
“At Easter time, when more people are thinking about the cross, it’s a good time for people to think about their salvation and what it means to have that cross up there,” said Evelyn Thompson, who is helping coordinate the cross project.
Donations are currently being accepted through the CREATE Foundation, and they can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.
“If you are getting an income tax refund, please consider a portion of it going to the Cross of Christ of Monroe County. You certainly could not give to a more worthy project, and it will help to raise our thermometer upwards towards our goal. To God be the glory,” Thompson said.
In addition to the fundraiser, there will be a countywide meeting about the cross project April 19 at American Legion Post 26 in Aberdeen, and Thompson encourages each church in the county to send two representatives. She also encourages churches and organizations to host fundraisers for the project.