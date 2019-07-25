AMORY – For the fourth year in a row, bumper-to-bumper traffic July 27 will help those living out a mostly lost teenage tradition through Cruisin’ Amory IV. The annual tradition revives Amory’s loop, which runs through Main Street and different parts of Highway 278, depending on the generation.
“Traffic is slow, but nobody cares. Leave your road rage at home and expect for that loop to take 30 minutes to go through. It’ll take 10 to go through the Piggly Wiggly parking lot,” said Cruisin’ Amory’s organizer Chad Houston. “Go to the Pig, hang out for half an hour, go to the blues alley and catch some live music, get a Bill’s hamburger and walk down Main Street because lots of merchants are staying open late because of tax-free weekend.”
The opening ceremonies honoring this year’s grand marshal will be at 6:30 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly parking lot, with the first loop beginning at 7 p.m. In addition to cruising and hanging out in the grocery store’s parking lot, where DJ Ronnie Rainney will add to the party vibe, there will be live music throughout downtown.
On the cover band end, Colors That End in Urple and the Blue Light Trav’lers will play a range of genres from Orlando bubblegum pop to classic rock at the Vinegar Bend Blues Alley, next to Bill’s Hamburgers, and Killjay and Seeking Seven will perform heavier rock originals at Frisco Park.
Blue Light Trav’lers plays from 7 until 10 p.m., Killjay plays from 7 until 9 p.m., Colors That End in Urple plays from 10 p.m. until midnight, and Seeking Seven plays from 9 until 11 p.m.
Across the lawn at Frisco Park, Cruisin’ Amory’s second annual cornhole tournament starts at 7 p.m., with signup beginning at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $40 per team, and half of the proceeds benefit the Amory Humane Society, with the other half going to the players.
The tournament is round robin style in that each team will play at least three or four games. Teams will then be seeded into a single-elimination bracket. Players are allowed to bring their own bags but not corn field bags.
There will also be food and drink vendors set up near Frisco Park. Houston said some of the vendors are donating part of their sales to charity. Part of the money raised from the sale of commemorative T-shirts will benefit the Amory Food Pantry.
Representatives from the Amory Humane Society will be selling Smokin’ Bros barbecue and Cruisin’ Amory souvenir cups at their booth at Piggly Wiggly, with proceeds helping the animals.
“This is not a for-profit event. You can cruise around and listen to music for free. We’re throwing a party and going to have a good time. Whatever is left over, we’re going to donate it to charity,” Houston said.
In its three previous years, Cruisin’ Amory has evolved into a homecoming of sorts, and Houston said Amory High School’s Class of 1969 started making plans last year to align its class reunion with this year’s event. He has also been told of several people’s family members coming in from several different states.