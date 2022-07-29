AMORY – Between classic cars, bumper-to-bumper traffic, a cornhole tournament, live music and opportunities to relive a little bit of lost youth, downtown and parts of Highway 278 will come alive July 30 through Cruisin’ Amory.
The annual event gives people the opportunity to ride around through Amory’s loop and socialize with old friends and new ones. Cruisin’ Amory transforms Glendale Shopping Center’s parking lot, in particular, into one huge hangout.
“It’s like a class reunion for this town because so many people come from out of town, and they know they’ll see old friends. That’s what it’s all about anyway – catching up with old friends and reliving the old days.
“The town’s going to be lit. It’s going to be the place to be Saturday night for sure. You see grandparents with their kids and grandkids all piled up in the back of a Jeep. You’ve got multi-generations riding around. Everybody’s shined up their cars. You’ve got cool cars, and some people cruise around in their Tahoes. That’s the best part about it – it’s not about what you drive, it’s about coming out to see what’s going on. Come out and cruise,” said organizer Chad Houston.
Since 2016, the event has grown significantly as people from neighboring counties and states come to revive the pastime of riding around in Amory.
“Every year’s a little different because it develops organically. The whole event has developed organically. At this point, it’s got a life of its own. I feel like like I wouldn’t have to promote this one bit. People just know the last Saturday in July is Cruisin’ Amory,” Houston said.
It will compliment the Junior Auxiliary of Amory Back to School Bash earlier in the day and tax-free shopping weekend.
As far as the night’s festivities, Jumping the Gun will perform an ‘80s cover show beginning at 7 p.m. at Frisco Park. The Indulge food truck and a cotton candy vendor will be set up at the park.
There will also be a cornhole tournament at the park throughout the night. The blind draw begins at 4 p.m., with registration beginning at 3 p.m. Bring Your Own Partner (BYOP) doubles will begin after the blind draw.
Entry is $20 per player for blind draw with 60 payout. Team entry is $50 for BYOP with 70 percent payout. Proceeds from the cornhole tournament will benefit the Amory Food Pantry.
To sponsor a court, contact Baggers Cornhole on Facebook or call (903) 231-3453.
Additionally, the Music, Beer, Cigars and Tacos event will be held at the Vinegar Bend Blues Alley pocket park. It includes live music by Johnny Frank Turman from 6 until 8 p.m., followed by Colors That End in Urple.
This year’s grand marshal is Jay Weaver, who will lead the official first loop at 7 p.m.
“He’s been my collaborator since year one. He’s the one I go to to bounce ideas off of every year. He’s responsible for bringing this year’s cornhole tournament back,” Houston said.
Weaver also designed this year’s “The Big Lebowski”-inspired T-shirt design, ‘Cruisin’ Amory VII – The Cruise Abides.’ The blue comfort color shirts will be available at Piggly Wiggly for $20 beginning this week. Proceeds from T-shirt sales benefit the Amory Food Pantry.
Cruisin’ Amory’s sponsors this year are McDonald’s, Walton’s Greenhouse, Brown & Son Heat and Air, The Gemstone, Walmart, Piggly Wiggly and 1817 Brewery.
