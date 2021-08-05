Cruisin' Amory Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Aug 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 49 Cruisin' Amory originator Chad Houston, left, gives a thumbs up to a friend while riding around Piggly Wiggly parking lot during Saturday's inaugural loop. Traffic backs up on Amory Main Street through Saturday evening's Cruisin' Amory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 78° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 89F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 5, 2021 @ 9:24 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Living Elkin Theatre’s August plan includes current movies 2 hrs ago News Monroe County School Board approves handbook revisions 2 hrs ago News Thompson’s Welding donates $10K for MCSO PhaZZers 2 hrs ago News Cross of Monroe County receives commitment of land donation 2 hrs ago Living Cruisin' Amory 2 hrs ago News Amory School Board votes for universal masking 17 hrs ago Latest News Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot