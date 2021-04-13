NETTLETON – Daddies and daughters will have the opportunity to dance the night away May 8 through a fundraiser for the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library.
Tickets are on sale at City Hall through April 23 for the daddy/daughter dance. They are $30 each, with $5 extra for each additional child.
“We paid off the library earlier this year but we’re going to keep doing fundraisers for future needs. During the summer, it can be used for the summer reading program and we can always use new books,” said Kacey Riley, president of Friends of the Dorothy J. Lowe Public Library.
This year will be the organization’s first time to host a daddy/daughter dance.
It will be held at the Nettleton First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center from 5 until 7 p.m. The dance is not a formal, but people may dress however they’d like.
Tickets include a meal, music provided by a DJ and a photo people may pick up at City Hall. People are also welcome to bring their own cameras for photos.
There will also be door prizes to go hand-in-hand with the library.
Riley said the dance also brings awareness of the library and promotes reading.