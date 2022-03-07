ABERDEEN – Continuing an annual tradition, the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Tombigbee Chapter honored Aberdeen and Hamilton students Feb. 24, along with an outstanding citizen.
The year’s citizenship award winners are seniors, Olivia Randle of Aberdeen High School and Melba Jones of Hamilton High School.
Randle is ranked in the top 10 in her class and has been accepted to Itawamba Community College, Mississippi State University and Ole Miss. She is taking dual-enrollment classes at ICC and is a member of the Beta Club, band, girls basketball team and student council.
She was also named as this year’s Andrea Lynn Harden Memorial Scholarship winner.
Jones, who was unable to attend due to requirements with enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, is dedicated to athletics and academics. She was also noted for her strong dedication to friends and family.
The chapter’s Air Force JROTC cadet of the year is Makayla D. Davis. Her attributes include being selected for the Air Force JROTC’s Cyber Academy and serving as chairperson for the Mayor’s Youth Council, cheerleader and color guard captain at AHS.
Following graduation, she plans to join the Jackson State University ROTC while pursuing a degree in social work.
Hamilton Attendance Center seventh-grader Seth Burnett is this year’s American history essay winner. He articulated on the topic of imagining he attended the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100 years ago if he had a brother who died in World War I.
DAR member Faye Haywood noted Burnett’s father, Micah, won the American history essay contest when he was a student.
While Dr. Banks Shepherd was selected as outstanding citizen of the year during last year’s awards, his certificate and medal were officially presented to him. Aside from serving as a dentist, he is active at First United Methodist Church and at Evans Memorial Library.
The meeting was dedicated to chapter member Francis Wilemon, who was unable to attend.