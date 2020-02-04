Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.