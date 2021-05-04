ABERDEEN – The Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored its annual awards recipients April 22 at First Baptist Church, including its first-ever statewide winner.
Hamilton sixth-grader Seth Burnette won the American History Award both at the local and state levels with his essay about the discussion he and his family would have had roughly 250 years ago about the Boston Massacre.
“This is the first time the Tombigbee Chapter has had a state winner at any level,” said DAR chair Polly Grimes. “The lady who judged his essay last year was so disappointed since he didn’t win last year. She has passed away but would be extraordinarily proud of him.”
This year’s JROTC Award went to Aberdeen High School sophomore Karenea Hayes. She was described as an organized and detail-oriented cadet who mentors upper classmen. She hopes to receive an appointment to the Air Force Academy to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.
The DAR Good Citizen Awards went to Aberdeen High School senior Jamia Johnson and Hamilton High School senior Payton Atkins. Each girl also received an Andrea Lynn Harden Memorial Scholarship.
Both girls are active in sports and advanced placement courses at their respective schools. While Johnson plans to attend the University of Alabama-Birmingham and eventually become a neonatal nurse practitioner, Atkins plans to attend Itawamba Community College and Ole Miss and earn her doctorate in pharmacy. She wants to ultimately open a pharmacy in Hamilton.
This year’s Community Service Award went to Dr. Banks Shepherd, who moved to Aberdeen in 1964. He taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church from 1974 until the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been closely involved with Evans Memorial Library.
“Dr. Shepherd’s contributions to Evans Memorial Library are too numerous to mention. Presently and for many years, he has served as president and as trustree and this is a very complicated job,” said DAR chair Faith West.
AHS Principal Dr. Dana Bullard congratulated all the winners and recognized their impact and potential.
“All of you are showing exactly what it takes to make all of us Americans come together and be proud of where we’ve been. Knowing what we can work to the future, we can work toward justice and equality,” she said. “I look forward to what these young people, particularly our senior girls, are going to achieve and our young people still in our schools are going to achieve.”