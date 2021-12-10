DARRACOTT – More than 80 years of hunting and who knows how many coon dogs through those decades paid off for Buddy Mobley, who was recently inducted into the Professional Kennel Club’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Salem, Illinois.
The Professional Kennel Club is the nation’s largest organization devoted to the registration of coonhounds and the sport of competitive raccoon hunting, according to its website.
Mobley has lived in Darracott for his whole life and grew up first hunting Poor Bottom a little ways away from his grandparent’s property.
“I was born to hunt,” said Mobley, who owns Mobley’s Processing. “My grandmother raised me over here in the hills, so we were just born in the woods and were hillbillies. I’d walk to the bottom, which was six miles to go hunt.”
Since hunting and coon dogs have always been a couple of loves of his life, there had to be some give way after Buddy met the love of his life, Hazel.
“When we got married, I had a big, old spotted hound, and he was so jealous. If we sat down on the porch, old Buck would work his way between us,” he said.
As far as Buddy’s first time hunting and how old he was, he just goes by what his elders told him.
“They said the first time they saw me, I had my little old overalls rolled up to my knee and I was barefooted hunting in the Tombigbee River bottom. They said they knew I had to be an Indian. We didn’t have a TV, we stayed out in the sun and I was as brown as an Indian and my hair was jet black,” he said, adding one of his first coon dogs was named Jake.
Buddy said with a laugh that quail hunting is a reason his knees and legs are worn out, but coon hunting is his passion.
He recalled a collie his family had when he was young who was good at treeing squirrels.
“I remember the first day my grandmother taught me how to point the rifle at the ground and how to carry it. I said, ‘Snookie has three squirrels in one tree. MawMaw, I’ve got to go,” Buddy said. “She let me take the gun, and I killed seven squirrels before I got back to the house.”
Years ago, C.C. Day, who once owned The Magnolias in Aberdeen, owned bottomland Buddy and his family used.
“He had timber on it and offered to sell it to my granddaddy for $1 an acre. I said, ‘PawPaw, why don’t you buy it?’ He said, ‘Well, I use it and don’t have to pay taxes on it.’”
His grandfather grew corn in the creek bottoms and would give him $1 a tail for killing raccoons in the fields.
“Later on, he got up to $2 a tail. My brother worked at a service station, the Gulf station [in Aberdeen], and I think he made $12 a week. I’d make as much as $18, $20 some nights coon hunting,” he said.
Several years later, Mobley and his son, Keith, killed an average of 300 raccoons every winter when hides were worth as much as $30 a piece.
“I ran the meat market for Kroger and I could make more money coon hunting than I could working for Kroger. It was just natural when we went from that to competition,” he said.
Nationally respected
Throughout the years, he has made friends with people from throughout the nation who share his love for coon hunting at competitions. Back then, competitions were for trophies and bragging rights more than they were about cash prizes.
“What I like about it is it’s not a poor man, rich man or black or white sport. Everybody’s equal. When you go to a hunt, everybody’s treated the same, and that’s hard to say about everything these days. Everybody’s the same whether you’re a millionaire or a poor boy,” he said.
Buddy has competitively hunted raccoons from Louisiana to Ohio and trained more coon dogs than he can even remember.
The most raccoons he ever treed in a night was 23, and the most he’s shot out in a night was 19.
Through the hunts, he has made several friends. He mentioned one who became a millionaire in the construction field up north who named subdivision streets after coon dogs he owned.
Buddy has received compliments on hunts in other states such as being the premiere coon dog trainer in the country.
Another one of his good friends, Roger Dale Carnegie, who owns the Professional Kennel Club, nominated him for the hall of fame induction.
The letter he received in the mail to vote for who would be inducted into the hall of fame this year caught him by surprise after Hazel read it closer to see his name on the list of nominees.
“I think all those guys think a lot of me. I always try to treat people how I want to be treated,” he said.
Buddy started his deer processing business after cutting meat at Kroger for 40 years, which still keeps him busy throughout hunting season, even though it’s been four or five years since he has been physically able to go coon hunting.