ABERDEEN – College-bound Aberdeen High School students graduating in May 2023 have an opportunity to use their creativity and research to earn additional funds for tuition at their college or university through the first Bukka White College Scholarship.
Bukka White’s daughter, Henrietta White Williams, is donating funds for the scholarship.
The late legendary bluesman spent his early years in Houston, but Aberdeen played a key role in his life and career. His son, the late Sonny White, and daughter, Williams, grew up in the area.
She now lives in Texas and said the idea for the scholarship surfaced during the initial lockdown days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a commitment to a legacy for me. Our father was a blues institution whose songs are still being enjoyed around the world,” Williams said.
Mayor Charles Scott, who has been instrumental in supporting the scholarship, thinks it will be a help to any student during tough economic times.
"Bukka White's legacy continues to give back to the community,” he said.
Details of the scholarship will be announced just after the holidays in January 2023, but students who are interested will have to put their research skills to work researching Bukka White and finding people who remember or currently celebrate his music.
"Bukka White is a blues legend and has influenced so many musicians, spanning all genres of music. It is important for us to continue preserving our blues heritage for future generations,” said Tina Robbins, director of the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau.
The scholarship is a joint effort between Henrietta Williams, the City of Aberdeen and Aberdeen public schools. Marketing for the project is being managed by Self Esteem Adventures of Universal City Texas.
A limited edition Bukka White T-shirt will be sold next spring. One dollar from each T-shirt sold will be added to the scholarship amount. It can be ordered at www.swlfesteemadventures.com.