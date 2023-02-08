In addition to the parade, food trucks will be set up from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the blues mural, near the intersection of Meridian and Commerce streets. Members of the Brown family will also perform live music at the mural after the parade.
A Mardi Gras shop also will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day next week, where New Orleans staples, such as muffalettas, Zapp’s potato chips and Café de Monde beignets and coffee will be served.
Louisiana-based Gambino’s king cakes are also available at the store, and there will be an array of items, such as commemorate T-shirts and beads, will be for sale.
Proceeds from the festivities benefit Save Aberdeen Landmarks.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&