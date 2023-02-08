mcj-2020-02-12-news-mardi-gras-float

Riders on a float throw beads during Aberdeen's first Mardi Gras parade in 2020. Entries are still being taken for this year's parade, being held Feb. 18. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – Floats, walkers and other participants are invited to participate in Feb. 18’s Mardi Gras parade, which will be held at 2 p.m. in downtown Aberdeen.

