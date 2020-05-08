AMORY – With school out for the semester and plenty of people working from home, families are finding more time together now than ever. One family is taking advantage of that time together and entertaining their Facebook friends at the same time as Casey Deaton and his family have put together different activities.
“My wife and I are both still working, but sometimes we’re working from home. Our kids are home for an unprecedented amount of time,” Deaton said. “We just want to take advantage of that and have fun.”
Deaton, who works at Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo, said the idea started with a family TikTok video proposed by his daughter, Josie.
“My kids like TikTok, so we wanted to have fun with that and engage with them. Being as silly as we can is better than just sitting around,” Deaton said. “We got a few laughs out of our TikTok video and decided to do a few more things along the way to interact with friends that we don’t get to see, some people that we haven’t talked to in years.”
Some of their other ideas included a lip sync challenge and a homeschool spirit week. Each night of the lip sync challenge had a different theme, mostly relating to the quarantine and being out of school.
“It was challenging because we had to come up with themes that go with quarantine and then pick out songs related to those themes,” Deaton said. “Some of the songs we did were ‘School’s Out’ by Alice Cooper, ‘Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing, ‘Here I Go Again’ by Whitesnake. My wife did ‘Yakity Yak, Don’t Talk Back’ for the challenge about chores around the house.”
The Deatons also held a garage concert on a Friday night with neighbors able to watch from a distance and friends driving by to listen from their cars. The proceeds from the event went to Eight Days of Hope, having raised around $550.
“My family all plays something, and I have played music all my life. We decided to just pull out the gear and play in the driveway,” Deaton said. “We sent notes out to our neighbors and said that we were going to do it and if we caused too much noise, just let us know. It was really fun to do. Our mayor, Brad Blalock, came by with his son, Cooper, and played some music, and we had just four or five watching in our driveway, but several drove by and watched online.”
The family’s latest ideas have included photo challenges. One week, they each had to dress like a member of their family and voted on a winner. Recently, their challenge was a color challenge, as the Deatons posted a family photo all wearing the same color but turned it into black and white for their Facebook friends to guess on the color. They would then post the original photo in color the next day.
“We did maroon one night, and only one person got it right,” Deaton said. “Every night, most people guessed blue, and we haven’t worn it yet. It’s just something simple, and we challenged other families to do it with us. Dressing like each member of the family was really fun to see what everyone came out of their bedroom wearing. My son did really well with that one.”
Deaton said his family, which includes wife, Heather; daughter, Josie, 16; son, Gideon, 13; and younger daughter, Lydia, 10, haven’t set any sort of schedule, but usually come up with a creative idea at the beginning of the week.
“That’s what made some of the things so funny was that we didn’t have time to prepare, and we just did it. We usually try to post something by 7 or 8 p.m. so everyone has time to see it,” he said. “We didn’t think about inspiring other families, but the more we talk to our friends on Facebook, we have seen them do different things too. It’s just a chance for this generation to be more engaged with their family and a very slim opportunity to enjoy this kind of time together.”