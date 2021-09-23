ABERDEEN – The first symbol of the future Cross of Monroe County was unveiled Sept. 14 through a sign dedication ceremony.
After sufficient donations are received, the 120-foot-tall cross will be located on an acre of land donated by Buzzy and Janice Cullum near the intersection of Highway 45 and Commerce Street near the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
“The Bible teaches us that at the beginning of every great endeavor that we should seek God’s blessing,” said the Rev. Roger McGrew of Hamilton Methodist Church before leading a prayer before the unveiling.
He prayed the cross will be a united effort of Monroe County Christians.
Allmond’s Printing donated the sign, and East Mississippi Lumber Company donated building materials for it.
The cross effort is being steered by Evelyn Thompson of Hamilton and Bo Robinson of Lackey.
The week ahead of the sign dedication, the two visited with West Amory Elementary School second-grader Abram Boatright, who wrote a letter to the editor this summer encouraging each resident in the county to donate $3 towards the effort.
Robinson wrote a poem especially for Boatright:
Second grade, 7 years old, is good all the time. When I get to school, I’ll be fine.
$3 will build the cross, don’t worry. So put your money up today in a hurry.
Lord be willing for me to see, I’ll see the cross and all it will be.
When I get to Heaven and I know I will, whatever happens will be His will.
Heaven has to be fine, for my Lord and Savior, He’s mine.
When you meet Jesus, lift up a prayer. Better go now, I’m going in the air.
Time for me to go to get ready for bed. The thoughts of the cross are always in my head.
So young in the heart yet so wise, makes an 86-year-old man think blues skies.
Donations for the Cross of Monroe County are currently being accepted through the CREATE Foundation and can be mailed to CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Donations should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.