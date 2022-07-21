ABERDEEN – An afternoon/evening of activities are planned for July 23 at both the Aberdeen Sportsplex and General Young Park, anchored by the official dedication of the park’s two-year improvement project.
The events begin the park’s ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.
“I’m so happy to think of a vision and two years later, it’s actually become true. That’s what I’m most proud about. The community can actually see some results and not just talk and mentioning things. To come back 10, 15, 20 years from now and it’s still there, that’s what is most important to me,” said Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart.
Park improvements include resurfaced basketball courts, new bleachers that can accommodate more than 100 people, fencing, shade canopies, goals and playground equipment, such as climbers, swings and pieces for ages 3 to 5.
“It was basically time to revamp everything. Just about all of our park systems are outdated. I’m hoping in the next couple of years, we’ll be able to upgrade all of our parks in the city,” Stewart said.
People will be allowed to start using the court and new playground equipment after the ribbon cutting.
“We’re making the ribbon cutting an all day event. We’ll have different vendors out there selling food, and M.O.V. will be giving away food,” Stewart said.
The Praise in the Park worship service begins at 2 p.m. at the park and features fellowshipping, mimes, guest speakers and gospel groups.
“It was designed to introduce us to worship. I feel like that’s what we were born to do. A lot of people are going through a lot of things coming out of the pandemic and because of things going on in the world. A lot of people don’t know those things can change when you get into worship or that things shift when you get into the presence of God,” said Niesha Gray, who is coordinating Praise in the Park. “We are lifting His name up so He can come and dwell in the city of Aberdeen.”
A free golf clinic with River Birch Golf Club Director of Golf Kehli Bowen will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Aberdeen Sportsplex, located alongside Sharpley Bottom Road. This weekend’s golf clinic is the second of three planned this summer. It will conclude Aug. 6.
The Big Hen Basketball Tournament, which honors the late Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle, will be at General Young Park from 4 until 8 p.m. The cost is $10 per player, ages 14 and older. There’s also a three-point shootout, and the entry fee is $5.
“When I first got this job three years ago, I told Relle Fields, M.O.V. and Henry about my vision for the park. Those three gave $2,500 to my vision. By Henry’s passing, I figured what better way to honor his name? He lived on the southside. Staying on the southside, I thought what better way could we honor him than naming a tournament the Big Hen Tournament?,” Stewart said.
Looking ahead, an Outlaw Wrestling Organization fundraiser benefiting the department will be held July 30 at the park and recreation building, and an Aug. 1 back to school event will also be held with free haircuts, school supplies and clothing.