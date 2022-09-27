mcj-2022-09-21-news-diversicare-100

Lawson Brown of Amory celebrated his 100th birthday Sept. 15. He is a resident of Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center.

AMORY – Lawson Brown is the oldest of 10 siblings who achieved his goal of living to see 100 years of life. A brother follows close behind at age 98.

