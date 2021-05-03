AMORY – Several clients of the Amory Food Pantry were served hot pizzas April 20 through a second annual giveaway provided by Greg Johnson of Circle Bar G Paintball Pro Shop and Farm of Aberdeen and Pizza Hut.
Pizza Hut provided 30 additional pizzas to supplement Johnson’s $500 gift to benefit food pantry clients. Johnson adds his bonus once a year for the first 100 qualifying clients to add a hot pizza to their boxes of commodities.
“Our second year was great, and we hope to do it again next year,” he said. “Last year, we gave all the pizzas out in two hours. This year we did it all in two hours again with the help of Pizza Hut Marketing Director Tony McDaniel and district manager Terry Humphries. They set up a pickup point that was easy to find. We also took five pizzas to the sheriff’s office.”
Humphries and McDaniel set up a tent outside of Pizza Hut to present pizzas to those who qualified to get a bright red coupon to exchange for an over-fresh pizza. Along with the pizzas, clients received T-shirts and plastic tumblers with the Pizza Hut emblem containing coupons for – you guessed it – more pizza.
Johnson is quick to give credit where credit is due.
“I just give the money. They (Amory Food Pantry) do all the work,” he said.
Food pantry volunteer Debbie Lay passed along credit to fellow volunteers.
“Director Nancy Hoang and assistant director Bill McDaniel head up a team of 30 to 40 volunteers. We distribute food boxes on the first and third Tuesdays of the month to qualifying clients,” she said.