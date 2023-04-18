ABERDEEN – A cafeteria full of fathers Feb. 28 illustrated a strong support system for students of Belle-Shivers Middle School. During the Donuts for Dads event, the school’s administration stressed the need for continued support.
“I am the product of a single-parent household. I know what it’s like to want your daddy just to show up,” said principal Kennetra Smith. “With this fourth- through eighth-grade group, I’ve seen the tears, the anger and the confusion in their eyes and I know how much it means to them today that you showed up for them.”
The well-attended breakfast-time event allowed for fellowship among fathers and students.
“It matters that you’re in your kids’ lives and it matters that you’re still their role model. I see so many times when the kids come in the office that they just want to talk. They just want somebody to listen, and that’s the purpose of this event and it won’t be the last one,” said assistant principal James Rush.
He said the school has an open door policy and asked for fathers to be more involved with the school.
Smith said there’s a need for father figures to come and talk to both male and female students. She also urged adults to be good examples for the younger generations.
“I believe in the village and I appreciate you for allowing me to be part of the village, but I need all of you to work together to help keep the village going. We’ve got a lot of mess happening, and I need grown folks to help kill the mess. There’s a lot of drama going on with a fire that’s being fueled because the grown folks won’t let it die. I need the kids to see you come together to shut some of this foolishness down,” Smith said.
