Belle-Shivers Middle School hosted its Donuts for Dads event Feb. 28, allowing students' fathers to fellowship and hear continued needs not just of the school but for their children.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – A cafeteria full of fathers Feb. 28 illustrated a strong support system for students of Belle-Shivers Middle School. During the Donuts for Dads event, the school’s administration stressed the need for continued support.

