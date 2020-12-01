ABERDEEN – From Dec. 1 until the first weekend of February, there are plans to celebrate the seasons of Christmas and Mardi Gras beginning with a festive path of lights and decorations alongside Meridian Street.
“Starting December 1 from Canal and Meridian streets to Stevens Auction House and Acker Park, both sides of the street will be lit, and the theme is “Higher Love.” We’re going to have more than 30,000 lights. Adams-French Mansion and the [James Creek M.B.] Church will be decorated,” said Neil Palmer, who is decorating the area.
He said there will be a 50-foot Christmas tree kit for Acker Park’s flag pole.
“It will go through Dec. 31 and after then, downtown and the mansion will overnight turn to Mardi Gras,” Palmer said.
James Creek M.B. Church will host its third community church service Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature music by the Gospel Sons of Amory and Smith Chapel Voices, in addition to a message of unity by Ben Howell.
Palmer said Howell and his wife, Patricia, will be the directors of all music and events at the church.
“Randy Emerson and I will decorate in live greenery and live nativity,” he said.
Palmer plans for 2021’s Mardi Gras ceremony to stretch from Feb. 3-6 and include a church service at James Creek M.B. Church; live gospel music, a DJ and festival-style activities at Acker Park; an art show; arts and crafts; a parade; and a ball.
Artisans Marketplace is the official Mardi Gras store, where tickets to the ball are available.
Any musical acts interested in participating in Mardi Gras events may contact Patricia at 295-1660. Anyone interested in entering a float may contact Palmer at 436-1003. He noted the deadline for parade entries is Jan. 1.