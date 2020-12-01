ABERDEEN – The local chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its annual banquet Dec. 4 at American Legion Post 26, featuring an auction, giveaways, fellowship and food. The event raises money for conservation efforts.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the meal will begin at 7 p.m., with the auction to follow. The auction will include Ducks Unlimited memorabilia of all types.
There will also be guns, coolers, hunting accessories and items for ladies and children available through the auction and giveaways.
The banquet is family-oriented and designed to not only benefit Ducks Unlimited but for friends and loved ones to have a good time.
For more information and for tickets inquiries, call 315-7572. American Post 26 is located at 523 Hwy. 145 N.