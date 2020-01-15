ABERDEEN – Two years ago, the Elkin Theatre entertained a large audience with the western, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” through its quarterly Elkin Classics series. The movie’s two leading stars, Robert Redford and Paul Newman, will reunite again through the free screening of “The Sting” Jan. 16.
“This if from 1973, and it’s like ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ but in a bank. It’s a sting, and someone’s going to get stung,” said Elkin Theatre Board of Directors President Bob Seymour.
The movie, set in 1936 about two professional grifters, is rated PG.
Typically, the Elkin Classics are screened quarterly, but this one follows on the heels of a free showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in December.
“We had 170 people for ‘Christmas Vacation,’ and that’s one of the biggest crowds we’ve ever had for one of these,” Seymour said.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m. All concessions are $1.