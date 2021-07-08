ABERDEEN – The Elkin Theatre’s board of directors recently voted to continue showing movies for only one night a week throughout the month of July and will revisit the potential of opening Friday and Saturday nights in August when it meets again.
The nonprofit theatre will also continue showing older films throughout the month as it waits on confirmation from movie production companies of what newer movies it can screen and when.
According to Elkin board of directors president Bob Seymour, the schedule of upcoming movies will be on the front door of the theatre. Listings will also appear in the Monroe Journal as they’re made available.
Seymour said masks and social distancing are still encouraged.