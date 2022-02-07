ABERDEEN – While still being open only one weekend a month, the Elkin Theatre is reverting back to one way it has done business by being open Friday and Saturday. The nonprofit movie theater’s next open weekend is Feb. 11 and 12, when “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is shown.
“By opening once a month and by being open Friday and Saturday, we’re hoping to have access to some better movies,” said Elkin Theatre Board of Directors President Bob Seymour. “We’re going to do this for a couple of months to see how it goes. If we can get some better movies, we may be open more often.”
Due to smaller crowd sizes, members the Elkin board of directors decided late last year to open only once a month instead of exclusively on Saturdays every weekend.
In addition to February’s movie weekend, the annual members’ meeting will be Feb. 17, which is open to members and guests of members and will include a report from the previous year. Seymour is unsure which movie will be shown.
“We’re trying to get a positive movie our members will like,” he said.
Membership to the Elkin Theatre is $10 per month or a one-time fee of $120 per year.
As far as rental of the theatre, the board of directors is waiting for the number of COVID-19 cases to decrease before it’s available.
He also said neon from the theatre’s sign will be taken off in the coming weeks for the sign to be repainted in the spring.