ABERDEEN – While some movie theaters have opted to reopen in recent months while adhering to Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order catered to them, the Elkin Theatre remains closed.
In addition to the expense of reopening under Reeves’ mandates and the number of volunteers operating the theatre, its board president, Bob Seymour, said another drawback is the availability of newly released movies.
“For us, it depends on if there are any movies we can get. We can’t get a movie the first weekend it comes out because we can’t afford them and they make you keep them for two weeks.
“They’ve been showing things like ‘Jaws,’ and we’ve still got to pay $250 to rent more of those. It’s just like having a movie on the weekend you pay for and we don’t have any money. We used all of our money on utilities and interest on our loan,” he said.
Seymour recently applied for a coronavirus relief grant for nonprofits through the CREATE Foundation for those costs. The request totaled $4,000 to recoup losses.
He said as studios start releasing more new movies on a regular basis, the theatre will work towards reopening.