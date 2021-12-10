ABERDEEN – With two more movies planned for 2021, the Elkin Theatre will scale back its movie schedule from once a week to one movie per month beginning in January.
“What we need is some business. Everybody says they love the Elkin, but they won’t come. We’re losing money and can’t do this at this rate forever,” said Elkin Theatre Board of Directors President Bob Seymour.
The Elkin was closed for 15 months due to the pandemic before reopening in May. Crowd sizes have been smaller during several of the Saturdays it has been open.
The theatre will round out this year with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Dec. 11 at the normal time of 7 p.m., followed by a free showing of “The Polar Express” Dec. 16, which will be sponsored by the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau. Doors for “The Polar Express” open at 6 p.m., with the movie beginning at 6:30 p.m.
After then, the next movie, which is yet to be determined, will be shown Jan. 8.
Seymour said movies will be shown the second Saturday of each month for a couple of months before the Elkin’s board of directors evaluates crowd sizes and determines future movie schedules.
While a start date is not finalized, the Elkin Theatre’s marquee will soon be repainted, which will require the neon to be temporarily removed.
“We’ll shut the marquee off, and all the neon has to be taken off the sign to be painted and scraped.