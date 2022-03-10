ABERDEEN – The potential for severe weather forced last month’s postponement of the Elkin Theatre’s annual member meeting, which will now be held March 15.
It is open to Elkin members and guests of members. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“We will discuss finances and future plans, and three members will be elected to the board. We’ll be recapping grants we received and talk about the marquee being repainted. Mid-South Signs will take all the neon off and repaint it when it’s warmer,” said Elkin Theatre Board of Directors President Bob Seymour.
Attendees will also be treated to a free showing of the animated movie, “Sing 2.”
“Sing 2,” rated PG, will also be shown for the theatre’s March movie weekend, which will be March 11 and 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m. that weekend.
As part of the Aberdeen Pilgrimage, the Elkin Theatre will show a short documentary April 1 featuring local historian Jim Crosby explaining pieces of local history set to the backdrop of a photograph collection that belonged to the late Arthur Elkin. It will be followed by the showing of an old southern movie.
In addition to the movie, the Elkin Theatre's lobby will be open April 1 and 2 for Pilgrimage ticket sales from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.