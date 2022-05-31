ABERDEEN – The chance to screen a Hollywood blockbuster on its opening weekend comes few and far between for the Elkin Theatre, but June 10 will be one of those rare opportunities with the finale to the “Jurassic World” trilogy.
“The opportunity came from our booking agent. Universal, which is putting out the movie, wants to have a big splash and wants to have it in as many theaters as possible,” said Bob Seymour, president of the Elkin Theatre Board of Directors.
“Jurassic Park Dominion,” which is rated PG-13, rounds out the second trilogy in the “Jurassic Park” saga. It stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and members of the original “Jurassic Park” cast, including Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill.
The movie will be shown at the Elkin Theatre the weekends of June 10-11 and June 17-18.
“The Elkin is still planning on showing movies two weekends each month, which is normally the second and fourth weekends. The studio said we have to keep this movie two weeks in a row,” Seymour said.
Since reopening last May after a 15-month pause during the pandemic, the theatre has gone from showing movies weekly last year to monthly this year. June will be the first month for the Elkin to show two movies in a month in 2022.
“It looks a lot more positive for theatres like us now because a lot more movies are available, and fewer movies are being streamed,” Seymour said.
Tickets for the Elkin Theatre are $5, and concessions are $1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m.
“If you want to take your family to Tupelo or Columbus, it’s going to cost you a bundle. A person can have everything we have in the concession stand for $8,” Seymour said.
The trailer for “Jurassic World Dominion,” along with other movies, is available at www.elkintheatre.com.