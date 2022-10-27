Superheroes, athletes and cartoon characters will be on the hunt for candy in the following days through trunk-or-treating; church and family functions; and trick-or-treating. Whichever fun way children celebrate the Halloween season, there are safety tips for families and the general public, alike, to keep in mind.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert is encouraging everyone to trick-or-treat between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31 for the safety of the kids and citizens. Amory and Nettleton will also observe trick-or-treating Oct. 31.
Drivers should be mindful of trick-or-treaters, especially during the evening hours, and slow down in residential neighborhoods, particularly. They should enter and back out of driveways slowly and carefully and avoid any distractions, such as cell phones.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver asks people driving trick-or-treaters to not park in the middle of streets or block driveways.
According to safety tips through Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, children should wear some sort of reflective material, such as reflective tape or glow sticks, or have a flashlight.
They should look both ways before crossing roadways and not be distracted by cell phones.
Le Bonheur’s safety tips include teaching children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing streets and to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
Where available, children should walk on sidewalks. If walking on the street, trick-or-treaters should walk facing traffic and as far to the left as possible, according to Le Bonheur.
Children should have adult supervision while trick-or-treating.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.