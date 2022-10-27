mcj-2021-10-27-news-trick-or-treat

While drivers should be extra cautious of trick-or-treaters for Halloween, families should follow safety precautions such as to avoid any issues on Oct. 31.   

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

Superheroes, athletes and cartoon characters will be on the hunt for candy in the following days through trunk-or-treating; church and family functions; and trick-or-treating. Whichever fun way children celebrate the Halloween season, there are safety tips for families and the general public, alike, to keep in mind.

