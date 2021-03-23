ABERDEEN – Participants in the Monroe County 4-H’s spring break day camps got crafty while learning inside and outside. The event was the first one the club has been able to have in roughly a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The idea came about after having nearly a year of not being able to meet or do anything. It was just time to be able to do something fun again. At that point, we didn’t know if we would even be able to do something because the weather was so unpredictable. I wanted to have as many kids as possible but knew we needed to follow some guidelines. As the date approached, we decided to make it an outside camp – that way the students could spread out and get some much-needed fresh air,” said Monroe County 4-H Director Kayla Dowden.
The three-day camp, held at the Monroe County Extension Service, was limited to a small number of participants each day.
Activities and lessons for the week focused on entomology, soil and making tie-dyed T-shirts.
“Of course, we hope the kids have fun but we also hope it encourages them to try something new and different – maybe starting a garden for beneficial insects, maybe an interest in learning about keeping our soils healthy or maybe just how to make awesome T-shirts.
“When I first started working on the camp, I was thinking a different theme for every day – art camp, environmental, gardening, etc. Then Ronda Garcia at the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District approached me with an idea and some activities. She said she could help me get the materials and help me with the camp each day – so at that point, we decided it would be just environmental activities,” Dowden said.
With the sunshine and tie-dyed day, students placed a shape on shirts and let the sun fade the shape from the painted areas of the shirt.
The second day, which involved a craft project on flowerpot whales and a lesson on edible soil profiles, Garcia taught about the different layers of soil and how each one is beneficial. She also explained the overall importance of soil.
In the lesson, soil layers were shown by different edible ingredients. M&Ms were used for the bedrock, chocolate pudding acting as subsoil, gummy worms were illustrated as soil aerators, and green sugar crystals were used for grass.
“It’s a fun and tasty way to explain how valuable our soils are,” Dowden said.
Through the entomology day, participants learned about beneficial insects, especially by way of gardening.
“Pesticides and herbicides can be harmful to plants, the soil and beneficial bugs. A good number of beneficial bugs can actually keep harmful pests away from the plants,” Dowden said.
Day camp participants built a hotel to attract beneficial insects and to ensure they have several plants such as dill, lavender and dandelions to attract them. They also did a scavenger hunt to tell the difference between good and bad insects.
Anticipated 4-H Club activities in the near future include a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Club, a story time for 5- the 7-year-old participants, and SAFETY, formerly known as shooting sports, which is currently underway.
For more information about joining 4-H, which is open to ages 8-18, people may call the Monroe County Extension Service at 369-8684. More information is also available at https://www.facebook.com/MonroeCty4H.