Derhonda Jones and Neil Palmer hold a few pieces of local memorabilia outside of an English Tudor home former owned by Merle and Vera Walters and the Clarence Day families. They will hold an estate sale this weekend. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – A home built in 1926 by a man who made significant financial contributions to Aberdeen a century ago will be the site of an estate sale Nov. 25-27 featuring items of its former owners, the late Merle and Vera Walters.

