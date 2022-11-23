Derhonda Jones and Neil Palmer hold a few pieces of local memorabilia outside of an English Tudor home former owned by Merle and Vera Walters and the Clarence Day families. They will hold an estate sale this weekend.
ABERDEEN – A home built in 1926 by a man who made significant financial contributions to Aberdeen a century ago will be the site of an estate sale Nov. 25-27 featuring items of its former owners, the late Merle and Vera Walters.
“It was built by C.C. Day. He was the biggest philanthropist who ever lived in Aberdeen. He owned sawmills and several businesses interests. He had more money after the Depression than he did before the Depression. He kept Aberdeen afloat and kept several people alive,” said Neil Palmer of True Treasures Tag and Estate Sales of Day’s continued businesses during the Great Depression.
Palmer said the home was built as an exact replica as an English Tudor home in England from inspiration from Day’s wife, Christine.
“She had ties to the royal family and was able to go see St. George’s Chapel to get this design,” Palmer said.
The Walters purchased the home from the Day family in 1959. A World War II veteran, Merle was successful in the furniture industry, and Vera was active in several civic organizations.
“There’s hardly been anything moved out of this house. There’s Aberdeen, Mississippi and Mississippi State memorabilia that’s been in here the whole time. To the best of my knowledge, the home has been on tour one time. Kind of like Lauri Mundi, so many people come by this house and want to see the inside so here’s your chance,” Palmer said.
Local memorabilia includes older newspapers and old photos of Aberdeen and the Day and Walters families, and there is also Civil War and World War II artifacts, among a long list of items. Some of the original furniture remains in the home.
Clarence Day Jr., who once owned The Magnolias, gave the City of Aberdeen a limited lease to antebellum mansion.
“There are personal family items from the Days like his degrees and a sign from the first Pilgrimage that says the Days’ home, and we’re going to give it to The Magnolias,” Palmer said.
This weekend’s estate sale will be held from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and 50 people will be limited inside at the same time.
