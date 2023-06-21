ABERDEEN – Food trucks, fellowship and live music by the Soul of Blues will highlight a June 22 event culminating work to establish Paradise Alley, a new event district located behind Lann Hardware. It will be held from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.
“This is our kickoff event to celebrate all the work that has gone into creating the alley as you see it now. We are planning programming hopefully every other month with fun things for different age groups throughout the year and are making plans to celebrate a Christmas event,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
In the late 1800s, Paradise Alley was a Saturday shopping destination for Black people, and AVB-led revitalization efforts this year have preserved that era of local history while creating a new entertainment district.
The area includes string lights, the Kindness Matters Rock Garden, picnic tables, murals, metal art and fairy gardens.
“We want you to explore the two new murals and all the additions throughout the alley,” Robbins said. “Bring lawn chairs for an evening under the lights with community fun and fellowship.”
Paradise Alley’s fixtures, which include yard games, was provided by a combination of grants through the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area Alliance and the South Monroe County Community Fund and local contributions by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors and First Federal Savings & Loan.
“The physical items and additions made to the alley were acquired by grants and local contributions. It wouldn’t be possible without our partnerships with Monroe County Buildings and Grounds, Aberdeen Main Street, Lann Hardware, the Monroe County Work Center and Aberdeen Public Utilities,” Robbins said, also recognizing the Monroe County Master Gardeners and 4-H.
More than 100 volunteer hours were devoted by the community to create Paradise Alley.
“We had grants, sponsorships, donations, in-kind services and community volunteers,” Robbins said.
