ABERDEEN – From seasoning cast iron to checking tires to balancing a budget, there are dozens of life skills to be learned in a six-part series hosted by the Monroe County Extension Service. The Adulting 101 series is the brainchild of Monroe County 4-H Agent Kayla Dowden, who will teach the majority of the courses.
“I just realized there was a basic need for life skills and realized a lot of the younger ones don’t have this, and a lot of the older ones might be embarrassed they don’t know, but it’s not too late,” she said.
It will kick off Sept. 17 with a finances course addressing topics such as basic budgeting, the importance of an emergency fund, types of insurance and comparison shopping. On Sept. 24, the gardening class will include composting, how to do a soil analysis, transplanting and mulching, collecting seeds for replanting and identifying poisonous plants.
On Sept. 30, the health and hygiene course will include home remedies for rashes and poison ivy, first aid and what kinds of pharmaceuticals to take for certain ailments. The Oct. 10 basic cleaning course will include how to clean cast iron and stoneware, how to get stains out of clothing, sorting laundry and plunging a toilet.
On Oct. 22, the kitchen session will include how to cut certain fruits, food safety and cooking skills. Oct. 29’s course will address miscellaneous areas such as choosing the right produce, changing light bulbs, how to read a map, checking tire pressure, basic etiquette and how to tip.
Each course begins at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last for an hour and a half to two hours. Participants must be at least 12, and there’s no cap on the age limit from there.
The courses are $20 for all six sessions or $5 for those interested in individual classes.
With Oct. 22’s kitchen course, the deadline to sign up is Oct. 18, and there will be a limit for the number of attendees. With the other courses, which will accommodate as many people as can be seated, attendees don’t have to call ahead and can pay when they arrive.
For more information, call 369-4951.