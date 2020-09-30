An annual tradition the first weekend of October, known as the Trash & Treasures Tenn-Tom Yard Sale, stretching alongside Highway 25 hit a snag this year due to the pandemic, but several yard sales are planned throughout Monroe County Oct. 2 and 3.
The organized effort is cancelled, however, Amory, Nettleton and Smithville are among areas that will be hosting yard sales by individual families, which carries on the annual tradition.
Angie Whitlock, administrative assistant with the Amory Planning and Development office, reminds those who wish to host a yard sale that the city requires a $5 permit in advance.
“Please spread out so people won’t be crowded. We can’t keep customers adequately separated by crowding into a carport,” she said.
Nettleton’s citywide yard sales will be permit free and will stretch Oct. 1-3.